Yelawolf & Highly Suspect – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes

Yelawolf & Highly Suspect October 14th at The Complex

Tickets on sale Friday, July 17th. Get special presale access with code WOLFSLC starting Wednesday July 15th! Click the button below to snag your tickets.

Tune in all week long starting Monday, 7/20 with Todd Nuke ’em on your drive home to win tickets!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Yelawolf. Between the dates of 7/20-7/24 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value up to $110 and provided by AEG.