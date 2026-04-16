2026 Utah Arts Festival – Win Tickets!

Celebrate 50 years of art & community at the Utah Arts Festival!

Join us at the Utah Arts Festival June 18 – 21st at Library Square! Every summer the UAF transforms downtown SLC into a bustling hub of creativity, with hundreds of artists and performers and a unique blend of visual arts, live performances, film, workshops, culinary arts, and more. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets now at UAF.ORG – click the button below!

2026 Festival Headliners

GZA

Thursday, June 18 @ 9:30pm

Festival Stage

A founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, GZA is a revolutionary force in hip hop. His 1995 output of “Liquid Swords” demonstrates his master lyricism, while his interest in quantum physics and space has led to recent releases like “Dark Matter” and “Destination: Jupiter.” Yola Friday, June 19 @ 9:30pm

Festival Stage As a six-time Grammy-nominee, Yola is one of the most innovative artists in music today with her debut, “Walk Through Fire” and 2021 album, “Stand For Myself.” Her soulful ethos also extends beyond music, earning critical acclaim for her acting roles on the Broadway stage and film.

Shakey Graves

Saturday, June 20 @ 9:30pm

Festival Stage

Austin-based musician Shakey Graves combines Americana, rock and roll, folk, and blues into his signature sound. Known for his energetic and intimate live performances with kick drums and high hats, he has a knack for creating fan-centric musical experiences. Say She She Sunday, June 21 @ 8:30pm

Festival Stage Fronted by three classically trained singers, Say She She is on the ascent behind their October 2025 release of Cut & Rewind, infusing dreamy harmonies with cause-driven anthems. Their “discodelic soul,” inspired by sounds from the ’70s and ’80s, invites listeners to dance with them.

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