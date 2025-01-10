All-Star Weezer Tribute: Pinkerton & The Blue Album

Catch an All-Star Weezer Tribute January 17th at The State Room!

Come celebrate the 30th birthday of Weezer’s classic debut album (unofficially The Blue Album) played and sung by some of the best talent in Utah. Oh, and why don’t we play Weezer’s second album, Pinkerton, all the way through while we’re at it? An all-star house band made up of members of Fictionist, Pinguin Mofex, Parlor Hawk, and The Madison Arm will back an equally all-star roster of incredible singers: Joshua James, Scott Shepard (Book On Tape Worm), Stuart Maxfield (Fictionist), Nate Pyfer (Pinguin Mofex), Debra Fotheringham, Allred, Chance Clift (House of Lewis), The Mellons, Whisperhawk, Paul Jacobsen, Stephanie Mabey, Karl Strange (The StrangeLove), Mick Rudolph (Seaslak), Dominic Moore, Talin Everett, and more!

Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week starting 1/13 to win tickets!

