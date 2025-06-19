Contests

X96 welcomes All Time Low October 16th at The Union!

Tune in all week long starting Monday 6/23 for your chance to win tickets with Radio From Hell!

Tickets on sale Friday June 20th at TICKETMASTER.COM! Click here for tickets and more info.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Drive-By Truckers + Deer Tick at Red Butte. Between the dates of 6/9-6/13 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 6 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 6/13. Prize provided by Red Butte and valued at approx $90. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
