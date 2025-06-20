Win tickets to Sublime and Dedmau5 at The X Games!

Catch the X Games June 27-29 at the Utah State Fair Park

See the world best athletes compete, including action sports legends like Ryan Williams, Nyjah Huston, Colby Raha and more with musical performances by Dedmau5 Friday June 27th, and Sublime Saturday June 28th!

Tune in all week long with X96 to win tickets to deadmau5 and Sublime at the X Games!

Doors: 8:30pm Show: 9:30pm (MT) Friday Jun. 27 deadmau5

Doors: 8:30pm Show: 9:30pm (MT) Saturday Jun. 28 Sublime

X96 will be giving away tickets to Deadmau5 and Sublime at the Utah State Fair Park X Games. Between the dates of 6/23-6/27 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 6 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 6/27. Prize provided by The X Games and valued at approx $90. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.