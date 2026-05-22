Big Head Todd & The Monsters

X96 welcomes

Big Head Todd and The Monsters with special guest Theoretical Blonde Sunday May 31st at Red Butte.

Part of the Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series.

Tune in with Todd all week long to win tickets.

Get your tickets and see more of what’s going on this summer at Red Butte, click the link below!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Big Head Todd. Between the dates of 5.25-5.29 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to BIG HEAD TODD. Prize value approx $70 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.