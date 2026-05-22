Thanksgiving Point – Imaginaria

This summer, Imaginaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an extraordinary festival experience where imagination meets the American spirit. Families will wander, jump, and splash through immersive, themed play zones inspired by the stories, symbols, and ingenuity that shaped our nation. From hands-on discovery and interactive creativity to moments of patriotic wonder, children of all ages will explore what makes America truly America. The gardens will come alive with dozens of original craft experiences, a sweeping field of red, white, and blue historical flags, and breathtaking larger-than-life artistic installations including iconic replicas of America’s most beloved landmarks like a 40 ft Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Rushmore, and more.

Imaginaria is a celebration of possibility—where play, learning, and national pride come together in one unforgettable summer experience.