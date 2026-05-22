Contests

Thanksgiving Point – Imaginaria

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The Heart of the America 250 Celebration is at Thanksgiving Point

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at THANKSGIVINGPOINT.ORG

Tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting June 6th to win tickets.

Ashton Gardens
3900 N. Garden Drive
Lehi, Utah 84048

June 1 – August 22, 2026
9 am – 9 pm

This summer, Imaginaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an extraordinary festival experience where imagination meets the American spirit. Families will wander, jump, and splash through immersive, themed play zones inspired by the stories, symbols, and ingenuity that shaped our nation. From hands-on discovery and interactive creativity to moments of patriotic wonder, children of all ages will explore what makes America truly America. The gardens will come alive with dozens of original craft experiences, a sweeping field of red, white, and blue historical flags, and breathtaking larger-than-life artistic installations including iconic replicas of America’s most beloved landmarks like a 40 ft Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Rushmore, and more.

Imaginaria is a celebration of possibility—where play, learning, and national pride come together in one unforgettable summer experience.

 

 

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Thanksgiving Point’s Imaginaria. Between the dates of 6.1-6/5 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value approx $70 and provided by Thanksgiving Point. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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