X96 welcomes Everclear at The Complex November 3rd

Tickets on sale now at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM

Tune in with X96 to win tickets every day with Nick Davis.

X96 will be giving away tickets to EVERCLEAR. Between the dates of 5.18-5.29 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to BIG HEAD TODD. Prize value approx $70 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.