Contests

The Smashing Pumpkins

Posted on
Concert poster advertising a Smashing Pumpkins show on October 29 at Delta Center, with bold red typography and a dark collage design.

X96 WELCOMES THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

October 29th at The Delta Center

Tune in all week long starting Monday 5/18 to win tickets

Get tickets and info at LIVENATION.COM

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins. Between the dates of 5.1-5.29 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to THE SMASHING PUMPKINS. Prize value approx $110 and provided by LIVE NATION. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top