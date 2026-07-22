Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 22nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Jimmy Eat World (N2) – Sandy Amphitheater – Tonight

Riley Green w/Justin Moore + Drake White + Hannah McFarland – Thursday, July 23 rd – Utah First

– Utah First Evanescence w/ Spiritbox and Nova Twins – Saturday, July 25 th – Utah First

– Utah First Death Cab For Cutie – Sandy Amphitheater -Tuesday, July 28th

Post Malone w/Jelly Roll & Carter Faith – Rice-Eccles Stadium

On sale Friday at 10am:

Michael Franti Trio at The Depot on Sunday, October 18th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link The Shape of Water vs. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

2026 Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo – through 7/25 – Link

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival 2026 – 7/23-8/02 – Link

Friday the 24th:

2026 Days of ’47 Parade Downtown – Link

2026 Deseret News Marathon – Link

Grand Opening of Salt Lake Art Museum – Link

PIE & BEER DAY 2026 at Smith’s Ball Park – Link

Pioneer Day Drone Show 2026 at Liberty Park – Link

Uniting Communities Powwow 2026 – Link

LNE Presents: Waka Flocka Flame with Bangarang at Sky SLC – Link

Saturday the 25th:

Mega Peruvian Festival 2026 – Link

Sunday the 26th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Totally Tubular Festival – Link

2026 Twilight Concert Series: Suki Waterhouse – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/