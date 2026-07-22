Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 22nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Jimmy Eat World (N2) – Sandy Amphitheater – Tonight
- Riley Green w/Justin Moore + Drake White + Hannah McFarland – Thursday, July 23rd – Utah First
- Evanescence w/ Spiritbox and Nova Twins – Saturday, July 25th – Utah First
- Death Cab For Cutie – Sandy Amphitheater -Tuesday, July 28th
- Post Malone w/Jelly Roll & Carter Faith – Rice-Eccles Stadium
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Michael Franti Trio at The Depot on Sunday, October 18th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- The Shape of Water vs. Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- 2026 Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo – through 7/25 – Link
- Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival 2026 – 7/23-8/02 – Link
Friday the 24th:
- 2026 Days of ’47 Parade Downtown – Link
- 2026 Deseret News Marathon – Link
- Grand Opening of Salt Lake Art Museum – Link
- PIE & BEER DAY 2026 at Smith’s Ball Park – Link
- Pioneer Day Drone Show 2026 at Liberty Park – Link
- Uniting Communities Powwow 2026 – Link
- LNE Presents: Waka Flocka Flame with Bangarang at Sky SLC – Link
Saturday the 25th:
- Mega Peruvian Festival 2026 – Link
Sunday the 26th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Totally Tubular Festival – Link
- 2026 Twilight Concert Series: Suki Waterhouse – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/