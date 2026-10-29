Sean Means Movie Reviews from October 29th, 2026

What’s opening:

• Gentle Monster •

A French pianist learns something horrific about her husband, and has to rethink her marriage and her life. The movie’s a slog, and the best thing about it is Léa Seydoux in the lead role. In theaters now; on Netflix Nov. 18. Two and a half stars.

Directed by: Marie Kreutzer

Starring: Léa Seydoux, Catherine Deneuve, Jella Haase

Everest: The Other Side •

The team who made “Free Solo” go to Mount Everest, where a climber has a dream to climb the north face (on the Chinese side) and ski down. The movie’s better about the how of climbing than the why. In theaters. Three stars.

Directed by: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Starring: Hilaree Nelson, Jim Morrison, Mikey Schaefer

• The Only Living Pickpocket in New York •

John Turturro makes the most out of this character study and acting showcase, as a street thief whose good life is shattered when he robs the wrong guy. Great New York scenes. In theaters. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Noah Segan

Starring: John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price

• Fjord •

The winner of the Palme D’Or at Cannes, this drama follows a Romanian-Norwegian evangelical Christian family who feel persecuted when Norway’s Child Protective Services come to take their kids. Strong performances by Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. It’s really well done, but also aggravating. In theaters. Three and a half stars.

Directed by: Cristian Mungiu

Starring: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Lisa Carlehed

Next week:

• Wild Horse Nine — John Malkovice and Sam Rockwell as CIA guys in Chile.

• Godzilla Minus Zero — Second in the new “Godzilla” franchise.

• The Cat in the Hat — Animated take on Dr. Seuss.

• Fatherland — German drama with Sandra Hüller.

• La Bola Negra — Spanish drama, early favorite for Oscars.