Geek News on the Radio from October 29th, 2026

Final Dune: Part Three Trailer

First Two Dune Movies to Return to Theaters for One Week Only

You can catch the first two installments to the Dune movie trilogy back in theaters the week of November 13th.

Read Here

Crystal Lake Season Two?

While the Friday the 13th prequel series on Peacock has been well received, season two is not yet confirmed. Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has shared tidbits about potential for a second season.

Read Here

Original Hunger Games Cast Members Return Confirmed for Sunrise on the Reaping

Cast members from the original Hunger Games movie trilogy – Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson have been confirmed to be appearing in the new Hunger Games Prequel movie coming out on November.

Read Here

Potential Villain Casting for the Upcoming Ryan Gosling Ghost Rider Film

While not officially cast, “Connor Storrie is reportedly negotiating to play the villain opposite Ryan Gosling” in the upcoming Marvel Cinematics movie. Marvel has not confirmed this. The film isn’t set to hit theaters until 2028.

Read Here