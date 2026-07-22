Boner of the Day for July 22nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS KILLING PEOPLE IN ALL MANNER OF WAYS.

The Trump administration’s cuts to the worlds largest H.I.V. treatment program has now resulted in an extreme drop in prevention and treatment, as expected. The program, called the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, was created in 2003 by George W. Bush. The program is credited with saving 26 million lives, across more than 50 countries. Last year the Trump administration reshaped the program, saying the low-income nations that benefited must take on more responsibility. To comply with the administration’s policies, organizations have stopped providing services to high risk patients; sex workers, homosexual men, transgender people and people who use injectable drugs. Budget cuts have also disproportionately affected children with H.I.V. The program treated about 77,000 fewer children than average in the past year. The State Department, which oversees PEPFAR, said in a statement, “The Trump Administration has strengthened PEPFAR through clear strategic direction…and sharpening the program’s focus.” And yet, nearly half of all children worldwide living with H.I.V. do not have access to treatment. The removal of funds caused the shut down at least 1,700 H.I.V. treatment sites, and the unemployment of 16,000 workers. “Even if a site doesn’t close, what you’re seeing is longer wait times, and fewer staff, and nonfunctioning data systems,” said amfAR’s director of research.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: RUPERT MURDOCK MUST BE VERY PROUD OF JESSIE

Fox News host Jesse Watters jokingly warned that Pete Hegseth’s plan to screen troops’ testosterone levels could contribute to a culture of sexual violence in the military, and hasn’t acknowledged it since. “Yeah, I want these guys on it. But you know what’s going to happen? The guys that don’t need it are going to take it to triple boost, right?…You better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals.” Watters chuckled at his own words, describing the possibility of U.S. service members sexually assaulting fellow troops and civilians abroad. The U.S. military has long struggled with the prevalence of sexual violence, having caused multiple international scandals. Those incidents are part of a broader pattern of sexual misconduct within and around the U.S. military. “A Fox host joking about US soldiers raping women. Well done Rupert Murdoch, well done,” posted Mehdi Hasan, a journalist.

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Boner Candidate #3: HOW ABOUT A CHEER FOR THOSE VIETNAM VETS IN TENNESSEE.

Road signs memorializing Charlie Kirk are being removed from a Tennessee highway due to the objection of many Vietnam veterans. The Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway signs had been installed along State Route 386, which is also designated as Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. The road honors 25 service members who died in the War. Vietnam veterans in the community were not consulted before the signs were installed. The County Commissioner said many local veterans were frustrated that another memorial had been placed along a road dedicated to their fellow service members. The Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway sign will now be moved to Long Hollow Pike in Goodlettsville. The designation followed discussions about naming a County road after Kirk. He said the new location will honor Kirk “without taking anything away from those we already promised to remember.”

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