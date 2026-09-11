Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 11th, 2026

Opening September 11, 2026

• Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger – concert film – theaters – did not see.

Experience the meteoric rise of Oasis through rare footage and untold stories as the band reunites for Oasis Live ’25, chronicling their journey from Manchester streets to global rock stardom. via IMDB

Directed By – Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern

Staring -Liam Gallagher, Anaïs Gallagher, Noel Gallagher

• The Uprising – 14th century peasant revolt – theaters – did not see.

Based on the true story of the uprising that inspired the legend of Robin Hood, Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II in a fight for justice. via IMDB

Directed By – Paul Greengrass

Staring – Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane

• Practical Magic 2 – Sandra Bullock/Nicole Kidman sequel – theaters – 3 stars

A multi generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other. via IMDB

Directed by – Susanne Bier

Staring – Sandra Bullock, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing

• Hope – Korean action thriller with monsters – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. The residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before. via IMDB

Directed by – Na Hong-jin

Staring – Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon

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September 18

• Resident Evil

• Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom