Geek News for September 10th, 2026

Trailer for Prime’s Carrie series Released

Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Released

Get Smart Reboot in the works with John Mulaney as Maxwell Smart

Warner Brothers is talking about rebooting the 1960’s comedy spy series, Get Smart, with John Mulaney in the lead role of agent Maxwell Smart. The writer of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Seth Grahame-Smith, is also involved. The original series aired back in 1965 and had a movie reboot in 2008.

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Supergirl hits HBO Max September 10th

The DC film that released in theaters earlier this summer is hitting streaming on HBO Max. The movie follows Kara Zor-El as she reluctantly teams up with a young girl seeking justice after her family is murdered.

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Is Dave Bautista too old and out of shape to play Kratos?

Some fans, and Bautista himself, wondered if he was fit enough to play the lead role in the upcoming God of War series. But after three weeks of training, Bautista posted a video update of his training progress, and he looks to be doing fine.

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