Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 9th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Masego – The Union – tonight

Bop to The Top – The Depot – Saturday, September 12 th *18+ ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ Night)

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu and Orgy – Monday, September 14 th – Utah First.

Role Model – September 15 th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

Weezer – The Gathering Tour w/ The Shins and Silversun Pickups – Maverik Center

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Watch What Crappens – The Depot – January 23rd

On sale Friday at 10am:

Kip Moore – The Maquis – December 4th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link

Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – Link

Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link

Salt Lake City Greek Festival 2026 – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Alien and The Thing

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maveric Center – Link

Wednesday the 9th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Bonnie Raitt – Link

Squeeze: Tried, Tested and Trixies at Capitol Theater – Link

Thursday the 10th:

Kamelot live at The Complex – Link

Friday the 11th:

Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link

Banda Boots & Rave Utah at Ibiza Nightclub – Link

K Motionz at Soundwell – Link

Borgeous at Sky SLC – Link

Saturday the 12th:

Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link

Camoufly at Soundwell – Link

2026 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link

2026 9/11 Heroes Run 5K – Link

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2026 at Capitol Theater – Link

George Lopez at Eccles Theater – Link

Meat and Metal Guild Grillfest at The Pearl on Main (Midvale) – Link

Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2026 at Red Butte – Link

Murray River Fest – Get to The River in Murray – Link

Real Salt Lake vs NYCFC at America First Fields – Link

SLC VegFest 2026 at Library Square – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Arkansas at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/