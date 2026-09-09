Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 9th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Shows This Week:
-
Masego – The Union – tonight
-
Bop to The Top – The Depot – Saturday, September 12th *18+ ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ Night)
-
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu and Orgy – Monday, September 14th – Utah First.
-
Role Model – September 15th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
-
Weezer – The Gathering Tour w/ The Shins and Silversun Pickups – Maverik Center
On sale Thursday at 10am:
-
Watch What Crappens – The Depot – January 23rd
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Kip Moore – The Maquis – December 4th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – Link
- Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link
- Salt Lake City Greek Festival 2026 – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Alien and The Thing
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maveric Center – Link
Wednesday the 9th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Bonnie Raitt – Link
- Squeeze: Tried, Tested and Trixies at Capitol Theater – Link
Thursday the 10th:
- Kamelot live at The Complex – Link
Friday the 11th:
- Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link
- Banda Boots & Rave Utah at Ibiza Nightclub – Link
- K Motionz at Soundwell – Link
- Borgeous at Sky SLC – Link
Saturday the 12th:
- Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link
- Camoufly at Soundwell – Link
- 2026 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link
- 2026 9/11 Heroes Run 5K – Link
- Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2026 at Capitol Theater – Link
- George Lopez at Eccles Theater – Link
- Meat and Metal Guild Grillfest at The Pearl on Main (Midvale) – Link
- Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2026 at Red Butte – Link
- Murray River Fest – Get to The River in Murray – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs NYCFC at America First Fields – Link
- SLC VegFest 2026 at Library Square – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Arkansas at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/