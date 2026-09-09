Boners

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 9th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Shows This Week:

  • Masego – The Union – tonight
  • Bop to The Top – The Depot – Saturday, September 12th *18+ ( Disney/ High School Musical DJ Night)
  • Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu and Orgy – Monday, September 14th – Utah First.
  • Role Model – September 15th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
  • Weezer – The Gathering Tour w/ The Shins and Silversun Pickups – Maverik Center
On sale Thursday at 10am:
  • Watch What Crappens – The Depot – January 23rd
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Kip Moore – The Maquis – December 4th

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link 
  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link 
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link 
  • Sip & Savor: Dine-Around & Festival – Link 
  • Utah State Fair 2026 – through 10/20 – Link 
  • Salt Lake City Greek Festival 2026 – Link 
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Alien and The Thing 
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maveric Center – Link 

Wednesday the 9th:  

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Bonnie Raitt – Link 
  • Squeeze: Tried, Tested and Trixies at Capitol Theater – Link 

Thursday the 10th: 

  •  Kamelot live at The Complex – Link 

Friday the 11th: 

  • Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Banda Boots & Rave Utah at Ibiza Nightclub – Link 
  • K Motionz at Soundwell – Link 
  • Borgeous at Sky SLC – Link 

Saturday the 12th: 

  • Caroline Rhea at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Camoufly at Soundwell – Link 
  • 2026 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link 
  • 2026 9/11 Heroes Run 5K – Link 
  • Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2026 at Capitol Theater – Link 
  • George Lopez at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Meat and Metal Guild Grillfest at The Pearl on Main (Midvale) – Link 
  • Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2026 at Red Butte – Link 
  • Murray River Fest – Get to The River in Murray – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs NYCFC at America First Fields – Link 
  • SLC VegFest 2026 at Library Square – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Arkansas at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
  • 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top