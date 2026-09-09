Boner of the Day for September 9th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1 – THIS IS AN OUTRAGE

Sir Tom Jones has been fired from The Voice UK after 14 seasons. Jones revealed that ITV had let him go citing insurance costs and a desire to refresh the judging panel. ITV reportedly offered him a reduced roll on the show however he declined and expressed dissatisfaction saying, “I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience, There’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.” the current season will remain his last.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2 – AH, THE F’n SERENITY OF GLACIER NATIONAL PARK.

A clash between hikers broke out on Montana’s Glacier park trail after a group went off trail and disturbed a herd of goats. The ignorant wanders or “Tourons,” a term used by National Park goers for moronic tourists. They were seen wearing Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, and sunglasses. Another group of hikers confronted them for leaving the well-traveled path to climb up a hill and get close-up views of four mountain goats, including a kid. The group who remained on the path continued to berate the two men, one of whom was carrying a soccer ball on the rugged Rocky Mountain hike. As the argument continued, two of the men squared up to throw punches while the hiker carrying the soccer ball armed himself with a large rock in his other hand. Shortly after, the hiker who didn’t leave the trail grabbed a rock of his own, scaring the other men to back up as they pleaded for him not to throw anything at them. The intense encounter took place near the Hidden Lake Overlook, a popular stop along Glacier’s scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road. Glacier National Park Conservancy’s urges hikers to keep their distance from the wildlife, including mountain goats. “Approaching, viewing, or engaging in any activity within 100 yards of bears or wolves, or within 25 yards of any other wildlife is prohibited. Stay on designated trails and don’t go beyond protective fencing or guardrails,” the organization’s website says. Glacier National Park also prohibits hikers from going off the trail in heavy-use areas, including Logan Pass, where the Hidden Lake Trail begins.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3 – I RUTHLESSLY COLLECTED WHAT WAS OWED WHEN I WAS A DR. AND I WILL DO THE SAME AS A SENATOR.

Senator Roger Marshall spent 25 years practicing obstetrics before running for Congress. Mr. Marshall, a Republican who is seeking re-election this fall, filed lawsuits against more than 700 patients with outstanding bills during his decades-long career as an obstetrician-gynecologist, according to a New York Times analysis of Kansas court records. Patients sued by Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas were routinely charged 18 percent interest. They also garnished patients’ paychecks and bank accounts. 81 patients were arrested for missing court dates to dispute past due charges. 13 additional cases show that Mr. Marshall’s Lawyer sought to have warrants put out for their arrest. Doctors have wide discretion in how to handle unpaid bills. They can decide when to involve a debt collector, file lawsuits or drop the debt entirely if a patient seems unable to pay. The unpaid bills ranged from several thousand dollars to as little as $101. The Times interviewed eight people Mr. Marshall sued between 2003 and 2015. Most described themselves as living paycheck to paycheck, often deciding between paying medical bills or buying groceries. Two said that the bills Mr. Marshall pursued in court stemmed from late miscarriages that required surgery. Mr. Marshall stopped practicing medicine after winning election to Congress in 2016. But some of his collection work continued during his time serving in the House of Representatives, from 2017 to 2021

Read Here