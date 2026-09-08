Radio From Hell | 9.08.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk about a new magazine coming out, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we talk about Labor Day and take your calls with Hello Yeah What,then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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