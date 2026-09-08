Boner of the Day for September 8th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: …AND STAY THERE.

American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark had to divert to Baltimore due to a passenger that became violently disruptive. An Arizona man who was intoxicated allegedly yelled and screamed obscenities at a fellow passenger before a flight attendant intervened. He then physically assaulted his neighbor passenger, the flight attendant and a woman trying to help calm the situation. He was then restrained and duct-taped to his seat until the plane could land.

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Boner Candidate #2: SHE WASN’T SENT TO PRISON BECAUSE IT WAS REALLY A PRETTY GOOD TRADE.

The judge who previously sentenced a woman to seven years in prison for trading her foster child for a monkey, is instead taking away her foster parenting license and giving other charges. Judge Thomas Frawley told the Lincoln Journal “She did not abuse anyone, engage in patterns of abusive behaviors, trade a child for a monkey, or anything else that has been said.” Brenda Deutsch, the accused, did plead guilty to “endangering the welfare of a child in the first-degree.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: RUDY’S PRESENCE OFFENDS ME.

Former Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani said on Sunday that he didn’t think the current NY mayor Zohran Mamdani should attend the memorial ceremonies for the 25th anniversary of the attack on the twin towers saying “It offends me”. On a far right news outlet Newsmax. He also compared Mamdani to the hijackers from Sept. 11th saying “weren’t hiding it like Mamdani is trying to hide it”. He also claimed that Mamdani his a supporter of a Muslim plot aimed at “taking over certain parts of America and certain parts of Europe,”.

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