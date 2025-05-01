The Daybreak Home and Garden show is happening May 16th-18th at the Daybreak Field in South Jordan.

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win a 4 pack of tickets!

BUY TICKETS HERE

This exciting event is featured at the NEW DAYBREAK FIELD in South Jordan! Located inside the concourses of the newest facility in Utah, The Daybreak Home & Garden Show offers our guests access to the most desirable Vendors in the Wasatch Front! This market is the HOTTEST area in the Valley for NEW HIGH END CONSTRUCTION. All these new homes need interior products, landscaping, basements finished, window treatments, and so much more! The existing homes are ripe for remodeling projects and landscape upgrades. THIS IS THE EVENT that will have everything you need in 2025 for your home improvement needs!

Our guests will find the newest products and services for their new homes, and a wide variety of remodeling experts prepared to make their remodeling projects a reality!

Our EXCLUSIVE Trademark activity of HOURLY PRIZE GIVEAWAYS is fun, exciting, and rewarding for our attendees, making your event experience unique.

Hourly DIY Seminars offer our guests the chance to LEARN how to do a portion of the work themselves, extending their remodeling and decorating budget!

THIS EXCITING EVENT WILL BE THE OPENING HOME SHOW EVENT FOR THE NEW BEES BALL FIELD! We are co-sponsored by Daybreak Field, and BEES supporters receive a Special Discount Admission Coupon for the show. Get your Admission tickets today and save $2 on each standard adult admission.

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!