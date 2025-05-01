Contests

Daybreak Home & Garden Show

The Daybreak Home and Garden show is happening May 16th-18th  at the Daybreak Field in South Jordan.

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win a 4 pack of tickets!

This exciting event is featured at the NEW DAYBREAK FIELD in South Jordan! Located inside the concourses of the newest facility in Utah, The Daybreak Home & Garden Show offers our guests access to the most desirable Vendors in the Wasatch Front! This market is the HOTTEST area in the Valley for NEW HIGH END CONSTRUCTION. All these new homes need interior products, landscaping, basements finished, window treatments, and so much more! The existing homes are ripe for remodeling projects and landscape upgrades. THIS IS THE EVENT that will have everything you need in 2025 for your home improvement needs!

Our guests will find the newest products and services for their new homes, and a wide variety of remodeling experts prepared to make their remodeling projects a reality!

Our EXCLUSIVE Trademark activity of HOURLY PRIZE GIVEAWAYS is fun, exciting, and rewarding for our attendees, making your event experience unique.

Hourly DIY Seminars offer our guests the chance to LEARN how to do a portion of the work themselves, extending their remodeling and decorating budget!

THIS EXCITING EVENT WILL BE THE OPENING HOME SHOW EVENT FOR THE NEW BEES BALL FIELD! We are co-sponsored by Daybreak Field, and BEES supporters receive a Special Discount Admission Coupon for the show. Get your Admission tickets today and save $2 on each standard adult admission.

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE DAYBREAK HOME AND GARDEN SHOW.  BETWEEN THE DATES OF 5/5/25 – 5/9/25 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 FOUR PACK OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE EVENT. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $70 AND PROVIDED BY THE DAYBREAK HOME & GARDEN SHOW. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
