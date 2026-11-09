FALL OUT BOY – WIN TICKETS

X96 welcomes

Fall Out Boy

With The Offspring and Good Charlotte

Friday August 13th at America First Field

Tickets on sale THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12th at 10:00AM. Find yours and get presale info at LIVENATION.COM – click below!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings and win tickets!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Fall Out Boy. Between the dates of 11/9 – 11/20 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.