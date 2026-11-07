Kings of Leon – WIN TICKETS

X96 welcomes Kings of Leon with special guests Band of Horses September 11th 2027 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 13th.
For tickets and presale info, visit LIVENATION.COM or click the button below!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Kings of Leon. Between the dates of 11/9 – 11/13 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.