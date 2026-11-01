Contests

Switchfoot – Win Tickets + VIP Grand Prize

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X96 welcomes

Switchfoot

November 19th at The Complex with special guest Anberlin

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win tickets, and enter our web contest below to win a special Grand Prize package including VIP tickets, early entrance, photo op, sound check access, and more!

 

Tickets on sale now, snag yours at LIVENATION.COM or click below

X96 will be giving away tickets to Switchfoot. Between the dates of 11/2 – 11/6 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.
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Zach Caton
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