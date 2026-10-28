🎸 X96 PRESENTS: KILBY BLOCK PARTY 2027! 🎸

The countdown to one of the biggest music weekends in Utah starts NOW! 🎶🔥

X96 is excited to present Kilby Block Party 2027, returning to Salt Lake City for another unforgettable celebration of live music, incredible artists, and indie music culture!

What started as a small neighborhood block party celebrating the legendary Kilby Court has grown into a must-attend festival, bringing tens of thousands of music fans together from Utah and across the country. With a history of unforgettable performances, massive crowds, and a lineup that keeps music lovers coming back year after year, Kilby Block Party has become a destination festival in its own right. 🤘

🎟️ TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Don’t wait to be part of the party!

👉 Get your tickets now at https://www.kilbyblockparty.com/

📍 Salt Lake City, Utah

🎤 Kilby Block Party 2027

📻 Presented by X96

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