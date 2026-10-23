Queens of The Stone Age – WIN TICKETS

With Special Guests; Pixies & Wheelchair Sports Camp
May 11th at The Delta Center
Tickets on sale now! Click the button below and snag yours now.
X96 will be giving away tickets to Queens of The Stone Age. Between the dates of 10/26 – 10/30 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.