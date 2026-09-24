Contests

Fear Factory – WIN TICKETS

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FEAR FACTORY is open NOW for the 2026 season!

Get ready to scream at Utah’s home for Halloween – FEAR FACTORY 

Get tickets and the info on all the terrifying happenings at FEARFACTORYSLC.COM, or click the button below!

Tune in with Radio From Hell starting MONDAY 9/28 to win tickets.

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive haunted attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. With awards ranking them as #3 in the world (buzzfeed.com), and top 10 in the US (USA Today & Travel Channel) Fear Factory has become one of Utah’s – and the world’s – favorite Halloween entertainment attractions!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Smash & Dash 250. Between the dates of 9/21 – 9/25 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize provided by Smash & Dash 250.
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Zach Caton
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