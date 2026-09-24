Fear Factory – WIN TICKETS

FEAR FACTORY is open NOW for the 2026 season!
Get ready to scream at Utah’s home for Halloween – FEAR FACTORY
Get tickets and the info on all the terrifying happenings at FEARFACTORYSLC.COM, or click the button below!
Tune in with Radio From Hell starting MONDAY 9/28 to win tickets.
Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive haunted attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. With awards ranking them as #3 in the world (buzzfeed.com), and top 10 in the US (USA Today & Travel Channel) Fear Factory has become one of Utah’s – and the world’s – favorite Halloween entertainment attractions!