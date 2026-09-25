Empire of The Sun – WIN TICKETS

X96 welcomes

Empire of the Sun

October 1st at Utah First Credit Union

Tune in with X96 and win tickets!

Get your tickets now at LIVENATION.COM – click below!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to EMPIRE OF THE SUN. Between the dates of 9/26 – 9/30 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.