Tickets on sale October 15th at 10:00AM at LIVENATION.COM click below for info and to snag yours!
X96 will be giving away tickets to GRETA VAN FLEET. Between the dates of 10/5 – 10/9 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.