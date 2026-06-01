X96 welcomes
In This Moment Hollywood Undead
October 20th at The Complex
Tickets on sale Wednesday June 3rd at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM
Special Presale June 2nd at 10:00AM with code: HUITMSLC
Click below for tickets
The X96 Newsletter
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to In This Moment & Hollywood Undead. Between the dates of 6.8-6/12 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value approx $80 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.