Contests

In This Moment – Hollywood Undead

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Poster for a rock/metal concert tour: The Return of Taste of Chaos with In This Moment and Hollywood Undead in a red-and-black design with a silhouetted tree inside a red circle on the left and venue details on the right.

X96 welcomes

In This Moment                                            Hollywood Undead

October 20th at The Complex

Tickets on sale Wednesday June 3rd at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM

Special Presale June 2nd at 10:00AM with code: HUITMSLC

Click below for tickets

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to In This Moment & Hollywood Undead. Between the dates of 6.8-6/12 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value approx $80 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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