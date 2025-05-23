KALEO – Deer Valley Concert Series

Catch KALEO – part of the Deer Valley Concert Series – September 1st at Snow Park Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort in Park City!

Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday May 26th to win tickets!

Icelandic rock band KALEO will release their highly anticipated third studio album, MIXED EMOTIONS, on May 9 via Atlantic Records. Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell) and co-produced by frontman JJ Julius Son and GRAMMY® Award winner Shawn Everett (The Killers, Kacey Musgraves), MIXED EMOTIONS is a landmark rock album that tackles themes ranging from ending gun violence to overcoming despair.

The band’s most ambitious work to date, MIXED EMOTIONS hits hard and digs deep in its mission to encourage listeners to embrace the full spectrum of human emotion in these trying times. The album showcases KALEO’s dynamic range—from high-octane adrenaline to restrained, introspective reflection.

X96 will be giving away tickets to KALEO. Between the dates of 5/26-5/30 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 5/26. Prize provided by DEER VALLEY RESORT and valued at approx $100. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.