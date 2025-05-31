Utah Arts Fest 2025

The Utah Arts Festival is back bigger than ever June 19th – 22nd at Library Square in Salt Lake City!

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity over four days with over 100 musical performances on five stages, street theatre performances, visual arts, film screenings, and more!

Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday June 2nd to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Utah Arts Festival. Between the dates of 6/2-6/6 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 5/26. Prize provided by Utah Arts Festival and valued at approx $60. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.