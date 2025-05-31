Utah Arts Fest 2025

The Utah Arts Festival is back bigger than ever June 19th – 22nd at Library Square in Salt Lake City!
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity over four days with over 100 musical performances on five stages, street theatre performances, visual arts, film screenings, and more!
Get your tickets and check out the full lineup of events at UAF.ORG!
Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday June 2nd to win tickets!
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!