METALLICA – win tickets from X96 and Radio From Hell

X96 welcomes

Metallica June 19th at The Round at Rice Eccles Stadium

Back in Utah for the first time since 2018, rock legends Metallica bring their M72 World Tour to Utah with Limp Bizkit and Avatar

Tune in ALL WEEK LONG with Radio From Hell starting Monday, 9/21 and win tickets!

Fan Club Presales Begin Monday, September 21 at 10 am

Local Presales Begin Thursday, September 24 at 10 am

General On-Sale Begins Friday, September 25 at 10 am

Use code RADM72 for local presale access!

Tickets and info at LIVENATION.COM, click below!

For presale, ticket packages, travel packages and more click HERE.

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X96 will be giving away tickets to METALLICA. Between the dates of 9/21 – 10/2 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value approx. $110 and provided by Live Nation.