Odyssey Dance Theatre Announces Return of Last Year’s Hit and expanding performances to Logan and Ogden!
Win tickets to Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday, 11/23!
Get more info and snag your tickets now at ODYSSEYDANCE.COM
Fresh off packed houses and standing ovations in six locations of Thriller for Halloween in Sept. & Oct, Odyssey Dance Theatre announces the return of last year’s Christmas Holiday hit starring David Osmond!
With dates Dec. 9th through Dec. 23rd in Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with your friends and family.