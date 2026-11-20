Odyssey Dance Theatre Announces Return of Last Year’s Hit and expanding performances to Logan and Ogden!

Win tickets to Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday, 11/23!

Get more info and snag your tickets now at ODYSSEYDANCE.COM

Fresh off packed houses and standing ovations in six locations of Thriller for Halloween in Sept. & Oct, Odyssey Dance Theatre announces the return of last year’s Christmas Holiday hit starring David Osmond!

With dates Dec. 9th through Dec. 23rd in Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with your friends and family.

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X96 will be giving away tickets to ODT’s Christmas Spectacular. Between the dates of 11/23 – 11/27 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.