Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular SPECTACULAR!

Christmas Spectacular SPECTACULAR!
December 17-232025

The return of last year’s hit, staring David Osmond!

Why go to endless Christmas productions when you can get your complete Holiday Fix at Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR?

See excerpts from A Christmas CarolIt’s A Wonderful LifeThe NutcrackerElfA Christmas StoryWhite Christmas and the Rockettes — just to name a few!

Get your tickets now and see the full lineup of dates at GRANDTHEATRECOMPANY.COM!

Plus be sure to tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win tickets, starting Monday December 8th!

 

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 12/8-12/12 2025 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE VALUE $68 AND PROVIDED BY ODYSSEY DANCE THEATRE. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
