Christmas Spectacular SPECTACULAR!
December 17-23, 2025
The return of last year’s hit, staring David Osmond!
Why go to endless Christmas productions when you can get your complete Holiday Fix at Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR?
See excerpts from A Christmas Carol, It’s A Wonderful Life, The Nutcracker, Elf, A Christmas Story, White Christmas and the Rockettes — just to name a few!
Get your tickets now and see the full lineup of dates at GRANDTHEATRECOMPANY.COM!
Plus be sure to tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win tickets, starting Monday December 8th!
