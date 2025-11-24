Thanksgiving Point: Luminaria

Step into Luminaria November 13th – January 10th at Thanksgiving Point!

Tune in with Radio From Hell every morning December 1st – 5th and win tickets!

Experience Utah’s biggest and brightest holiday experience.

Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens transforms into a glowing wonderland where every step sparks joy. Wander through 50 acres with 8 million lights, discover larger-than-life toys and ornaments, and experience the return of the dazzling Merry Mosaic. Marvel as snowmen come to life on the walls of the Enchanted Castle, then dance with your family at the Snow Glow Dance Party while the Fire & Ice show lights up the night with breathtaking flames and music. Warm up with cocoa and our famous donut holes, gather around firepits or in a private igloo, and find quiet inspiration in the radiant Tree of Life sculpture garden. Luminaria is Utah’s brightest holiday tradition, where every visit becomes a memory.

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name

Last Name

Zipcode

Date of Birth

Email address:

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO LUMINARIA AT THANKSGIVING POINT. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 12/1 – 12/5 2025 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $60 AND PROVIDED BY THANKSGIVING POINT. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST.