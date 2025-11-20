Skates & Smiles Community Giveback Event: powered by Stubbs Dental

Main event: The Beehive Skate Revolution vs. The World Halftime events. Including photo ops with sports team mascots, holiday gift basket raffle, and gourmet hot chocolate bar

Join us in a seasonal celebration of our officials and volunteers. With the help of Stubbs Dental, we’ll be putting a smile back on the face of one of our most beloved refs, and saying thank you to all the people who keep us on track! Catch some derby action AND learn about our community and how you can become a part of it!