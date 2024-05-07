X96 welcomes Pete Davidson May 15th at Capitol Theatre! Tickets on sale now at SaltLakeCountyArts.org!

Live Nation presents:

Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour

Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 7:00pm

Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

Salt Lake City, Utah

X96 will be giving away tickets to Pete Davidson. Between the dates of 4/29-5/15 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.