X96 Presents Bleachers May 18th at The Great Saltair! Tickets on sale now at LIVENATION.COM!

Plus tune in with Artie Fufkin all week long after Radio From Hell to win your tickets AND special soundcheck access!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets and soundcheck passes to Bleachers. Between the dates of 3/6-3/15 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets and soundcheck passes each. Prize value $250 and provided by Live Nation and Broadway Media. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.