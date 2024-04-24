Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 26th
- Hunter Hayes at The Depot
- Benson Boone at Maverik Center
Saturday the 27th
- Taylor Acorn at Soundwell
- Chris Renzema at The Depot
Sunday the 27th
- SiM at Soundwell
- Static-X and Sevendust at The Complex
- Black Veil Brides at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Loveless – October 19 at The Depot
- Stop Light Observations – October 29 at Soundwell
- Judah & The Lion October 8 at The Union Event Center
- Neil Young – July 29 at Utah First
- Pitbull w/ T-Pain – September 25 at Utah First
- Imagine Dragons – October 11 – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
Friday the 26th
- Blunts & Blondes at Soundwell – Link
- Citizen Soldier live at The Complex – Link
- The Strumbellas at Urban Lounge – Link
- Tyranis + Magda-Vega at Aces High Saloon – Link
Saturday the 27th
- Thunderstorm Artis with Paul Jacobsen at The State Room – Link
- Talia Keys & The Love with Shecock With a Vengeance at Commonwealth Room – Link
- BOOGIE T: 140 WARRIORS TOUR at Complex – Link
- Edison House Illuminates Charitable Gala at Edison House – Link
- Jo Koy at Delta Center – Link
- Reptile Show with Scales & Tails at Discovery Gateway – Link
- Utah Royals vs Houston Dash – Link