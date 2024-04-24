Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 26th

Hunter Hayes at The Depot

Benson Boone at Maverik Center

Saturday the 27th

Taylor Acorn at Soundwell

Chris Renzema at The Depot

Sunday the 27th

SiM at Soundwell

Static-X and Sevendust at The Complex

Black Veil Brides at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Loveless – October 19 at The Depot

Stop Light Observations – October 29 at Soundwell

Judah & The Lion October 8 at The Union Event Center

Neil Young – July 29 at Utah First

Pitbull w/ T-Pain – September 25 at Utah First

Imagine Dragons – October 11 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Friday the 26th

Blunts & Blondes at Soundwell – Link

Citizen Soldier live at The Complex – Link

The Strumbellas at Urban Lounge – Link

Tyranis + Magda-Vega at Aces High Saloon – Link

