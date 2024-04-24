Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 26th

  • Hunter Hayes at The Depot
  • Benson Boone at Maverik Center

Saturday the 27th

  • Taylor Acorn at Soundwell
  • Chris Renzema at The Depot

Sunday the 27th

  • SiM at Soundwell
  • Static-X and Sevendust at The Complex
  • Black Veil Brides at The Depot

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Loveless – October 19 at The Depot
  • Stop Light Observations – October 29 at Soundwell
  • Judah & The Lion October 8 at The Union Event Center
  • Neil Young – July 29 at Utah First
  • Pitbull w/ T-Pain – September 25 at Utah First
  • Imagine Dragons – October 11 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 

Friday the 26th  

  • Blunts & Blondes at Soundwell – Link 
  • Citizen Soldier live at The Complex – Link 
  • The Strumbellas at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Tyranis + Magda-Vega at Aces High Saloon – Link 

Saturday the 27th   

  • Thunderstorm Artis with Paul Jacobsen at The State Room – Link 
  • Talia Keys & The Love with Shecock With a Vengeance at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • BOOGIE T: 140 WARRIORS TOUR at Complex – Link 
  • Edison House Illuminates Charitable Gala at Edison House – Link  
  • Jo Koy at Delta Center – Link 
  • Reptile Show with Scales & Tails at Discovery Gateway – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Houston Dash – Link 
