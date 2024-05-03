Boner of the Day for May 3rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS HIDING SNAKES IN HIS PANTS
A TSA agent flagged down a passenger for additional screening when they triggered an alert on Advanced Imaging Technology machine. During the pat down, TSA agents noticed a camouflage fanny pack, and it was there where the passenger admitted they had snakes in their pants. The snakes were handed off to Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation. The passenger has not been identified, and the TSA did not respond for comment. The airline cancelled the passenger’s ticket which was to a location outside of the United States.
via 7 News Miami
Boner Candidate #2: WOW, NON-BINARY PEOPLE WEAR WINTER CLOTHES AND SUMMER CLOTHES…JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE.
U.K. nonbinary activist Dee Whitnell recently discussed how their gender expression is influenced by different seasons. “I feel more masculine in the summertime. I wear more masculine clothing, I wear shorts. I normally have my hair up more and I just feel more ‘boy’, whereas in the winter – for some reason – girl mode comes out and I’m loving skirts and dresses and having my hair down. This isn’t saying that all trans individuals experience this because that’s just not the case, or that seasons determine your gender identity or expression. However, it can influence it.” The far-right rage machine has their own interpretation of what Dee Whitnell said. Fox News host, Jesse Waters, appeared to have this eerie grin about him as he stated, “Bonfires, sandy beaches, pool parties, barbecues. Don’t you love summer? I love summer so much I’m thinking of identifying as it. It’s called gender season. My pronoun: spring. But I might transition to summer.” The mockery has had it’s intended ripple effect by riling up conservative keyboard warriors across the internet.
via LGBTQ Nation
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: YEAH, KIM…THAT’S IT…SOMEONE SNEAKED THAT DOG KILLING STORY INTO GOV. NOEM’S BOOK.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. has a theory why Gov. Noem has a short story in her book about once shooting her 14-month-old pup dead. Guilfoyle stated, “It makes no sense. I don’t understand ’ve always liked Gov. Noem. She works very hard, tirelessly on behalf of the movement.” Guilfoyle works for a no kill shelter called ‘Furry Friends’ and was promoting her book called “The Princess and Her Pup.” Guilfoyle continues, “I just can’t imagine that because there’s a forever home for all animals. I don’t know what happened, maybe somebody slipped that in and she didn’t see it. I don’t know, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, so that’s a tough one to take.” Kristi Noem has since doubled down on the story of the dog killing, stating that it’s proof she has decisive leadership skills and ability to do difficult things when needed.