Boner of the Day for August 7th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S OKAY…AS LONG AS YOU CAN SEE ME.

Jo Galer, the Dunedin City Councilor in New Zealand, joined a council call remotely from her bathroom, with her underwear in full view, drying in the background. Mayor Sophie Barker let Galer know that her underwear and other clothes were on display. “You might want to move your camera,” Barker said. “Why? Where is it?” Galer responded. “We can see your washing,” the mayor added. “Umm, ok… can you see me?” the councilwoman said. When Baker confirmed they could see her, Galer the jumped straight into her speech about frivolous council spending.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE RACIST BEAUTY QUEEN

Miss North Carolina, Brittany Boltinhouse, has been stripped of her title after her racist social media posts sent waves through the pageant world. The beauty queen had used the N-word multiple times and bizarrely referred to herself as “toxic” in posts under the username Sosa the Stallion. The bosses at A-Blaize Productions, the company that oversees the Miss North Carolina pageant, announced that they conducted “a thorough review of recently surfaced information.” “I’m sorry this is happening to her, but I really do stand with the Miss USA organization…It’s really hurtful because we have such a small community…we were all so excited for her journey,” said Alexis Yearde, one of Boltinhouse’s pageant competitors. The crown has been handed over to Miss North Carolina runner-up, Myla Hadley.

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Boner Candidate #3: UBER FIGHTS SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUITS BY ASKING VICTIMS WHAT THEY WERE WEARING

A young woman is suing Uber for the sexual assault she experienced while using the ride service. Her driver has pleaded guilty in court to assaulting her while she was unconscious during a ride. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The woman is now in a legal battle with Uber for negligence, saying the company should have done a more thorough background check on the driver, who had prior violent felony convictions. Uber has publicly proclaimed itself to be a company devoted to handling sexual violence, supporting survivors and treating them with dignity. But in court filings, Uber argued that the woman had “conducted herself in a negligent and careless manner.” Uber’s lawyer asked the woman how much she had drank, and what she had been wearing. “Can you describe the dress?” the lawyer said. “Were you wearing heels or boots or flats?”

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