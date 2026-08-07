Sean Means Movie Reviews from August 7th, 2026

Opening August 7, 2026

Artsies:

• Cookie Queens – documentary about Girl Scouts – theaters – 3 stars

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling “Cookie Queen,” navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide. Via IMDB

Directed by Alysa Nahmias

Starring Ara, Shannon Elizabeth, Nikki

• Wild Inside – documentary about owl in NYC – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Flaco, a captive-raised Eurasian eagle-owl, escaped NYC’s Central Park Zoo in 2023. The largest owl species worldwide, he’d lived there 13 years since being a fledgling before gaining fame through his wild adventures. Via IMDB

Directed by Penny Lane

• The Samurai and the Prisoner – Japanese period thriller – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Based on Honobu Yonezawa’s novel. Set in 16th century Japan, follows Lord Murashige Araki who, besieged in his castle, confronts mysterious crimes and allies with imprisoned strategist Kanbei Kuroda to uncover the truth. Via IMDB

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Starring Munetaka Aoki, Shingo Bandô, Tasuku Emoto

Fartsies:

• One Night Only – rancid premise for a rom-com – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

Two New Yorkers search for love on the one night of the year when sex is legal. Via IMDB

Directed by Will Gluck

Starring Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro, Ben Marshall

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August 7

• The End of Oak Street

• P.A.W. Patrol: The Dino Movie