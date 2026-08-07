Sean Means Movie Reviews from August 7th, 2026

Opening August 7, 2026
Artsies:
• Cookie Queens – documentary about Girl Scouts – theaters – 3 stars
It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling “Cookie Queen,” navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide. Via IMDB
Directed by Alysa Nahmias
Starring Ara, Shannon Elizabeth, Nikki
• Wild Inside – documentary about owl in NYC – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
Flaco, a captive-raised Eurasian eagle-owl, escaped NYC’s Central Park Zoo in 2023. The largest owl species worldwide, he’d lived there 13 years since being a fledgling before gaining fame through his wild adventures. Via IMDB
Directed by Penny Lane
• The Samurai and the Prisoner – Japanese period thriller – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
Based on Honobu Yonezawa’s novel. Set in 16th century Japan, follows Lord Murashige Araki who, besieged in his castle, confronts mysterious crimes and allies with imprisoned strategist Kanbei Kuroda to uncover the truth. Via IMDB
Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Starring Munetaka Aoki, Shingo Bandô, Tasuku Emoto
Fartsies:
• One Night Only – rancid premise for a rom-com – theaters – 1 1/2 stars
Two New Yorkers search for love on the one night of the year when sex is legal. Via IMDB
Directed by Will Gluck
Starring Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro, Ben Marshall