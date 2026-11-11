Radio From Hell | 11.11.2026

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ next it’s your lists of Things That Must Go. After that, we award Boner of the Day and Bill tells us about his upcoming colonoscopy. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!
Watch Above or Listen Below!!!
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