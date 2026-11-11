Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Live Nation Shows This Week:
- Gimme Gimme Disco – The Depot -Friday, November 13th *18+
- Rock Fight! Nickelback vs Creed – The Depot – Saturday, November 14th *21+
- Sabaton – The Union – Tuesday, November 17 (low tickets)
On sale Thursday at 10a
- Feid – April 2nd – Delta Center
- Fall Out Boy w/ The Offspring – Good Charlotte – The Story So Far – America First Field – August 13th
On sale Friday at 9am
- Kings of Leon w/ Dexter and the Moonrocks – September 11th – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Noah Rinker – The Depot – March 10th
- Nurse John – Kingsbury Hall – March 12th
- Boundaries – The Depot on – March 12th
- Beach Bunny – The Depot – March 2nd
- Ricky Montgomery – The Depot – May 1st
- Midnight Generation – The Complex – May 12th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- 2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03)- Link
- Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link
- West Valley Holiday Marketplace 2026 (Nov. 13-14) – Link
Wednesday the 11th:
- ALL Elite Wrestling presents Dynamite & Collision at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link
Thursday the 12th:
- Utah Mammoth vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link
- Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link
Friday the 13th:
- LNE – AVELLO at Sky SLC – Link
- Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link
- Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link
- GWAR live at The Complex! – Link
Saturday the 14th:
- LNE – Amtrac (Live Set) at Soundwell – Link
- Folk Hogan is playing with Blood Star at Aces High Saloon ($5 at the door) – Link
- Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link
- 2026 Lights On! Holiday Lighting Event at The Gateway – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center – Link
- Whethan live at The Complex! – Link
Sunday the 15th:
Farmers Markets:
- Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/