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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 11th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Live Nation Shows This Week:

  • Gimme Gimme Disco – The Depot -Friday, November 13th *18+
  • Rock Fight! Nickelback vs Creed – The Depot – Saturday, November 14th *21+
  • Sabaton – The Union – Tuesday, November 17 (low tickets)

On sale Thursday at 10a

  • Feid – April 2nd – Delta Center
  • Fall Out Boy w/ The Offspring – Good Charlotte – The Story So Far – America First Field – August 13th

On sale Friday at 9am

  • Kings of Leon w/ Dexter and the Moonrocks – September 11th – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Noah Rinker – The Depot – March 10th
  • Nurse John – Kingsbury Hall – March 12th
  • Boundaries  – The Depot on – March 12th
  • Beach Bunny – The Depot – March 2nd
  • Ricky Montgomery – The Depot – May 1st
  • Midnight Generation – The Complex – May 12th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • 2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03)- Link 
  • Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link 
  • West Valley Holiday Marketplace 2026 (Nov. 13-14) – Link 

Wednesday the 11th 

  • ALL Elite Wrestling presents Dynamite & Collision at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link 

Thursday the 12th 

  • Utah Mammoth vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link 

Friday the 13th 

  • LNE – AVELLO at Sky SLC – Link 
  • Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link 
  • Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link 
  • GWAR live at The Complex! – Link 

Saturday the 14th 

  • LNE – Amtrac (Live Set) at Soundwell – Link 
  • Folk Hogan is playing with Blood Star at Aces High Saloon ($5 at the door) – Link 
  • Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link 
  • 2026 Lights On! Holiday Lighting Event at The Gateway – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Whethan live at The Complex! – Link 

Sunday the 15th 

  • Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link 

 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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