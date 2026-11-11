Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 11th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Shows This Week:

Gimme Gimme Disco – The Depot -Friday, November 13 th *18+

*18+ Rock Fight! Nickelback vs Creed – The Depot – Saturday, November 14 th *21+

*21+ Sabaton – The Union – Tuesday, November 17 (low tickets)

On sale Thursday at 10a

Feid – April 2 nd – Delta Center

– Delta Center Fall Out Boy w/ The Offspring – Good Charlotte – The Story So Far – America First Field – August 13th

On sale Friday at 9am

Kings of Leon w/ Dexter and the Moonrocks – September 11th – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

Noah Rinker – The Depot – March 10 th

Nurse John – Kingsbury Hall – March 12th

Boundaries – The Depot on – March 12th

Beach Bunny – The Depot – March 2nd

Ricky Montgomery – The Depot – May 1st

Midnight Generation – The Complex – May 12th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03)- Link

Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link

West Valley Holiday Marketplace 2026 (Nov. 13-14) – Link

Wednesday the 11th:

ALL Elite Wrestling presents Dynamite & Collision at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link

Thursday the 12th:

Utah Mammoth vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link

Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link

Friday the 13th:

LNE – AVELLO at Sky SLC – Link

Nightmare on 13th Haunted House 2026 – Link

Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link

GWAR live at The Complex! – Link

Saturday the 14th:

LNE – Amtrac (Live Set) at Soundwell – Link

Folk Hogan is playing with Blood Star at Aces High Saloon ($5 at the door) – Link

Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link

2026 Lights On! Holiday Lighting Event at The Gateway – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center – Link

Whethan live at The Complex! – Link

Sunday the 15th:

Craig Conant at Wise Guys – Link

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/