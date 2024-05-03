Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 3rd, 2024

Opening May 3, 2024

What I saw:

“The Idea of You” • Anne Hathaway romance • Prime • 3 1/2 stars

Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. via IMDB

Director: Michael Showalter

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin

“The Fall Guy” • Meta-movie action rom-com • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. via IMDB

Director: David Leitch

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Next week:

• Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes