Boner of the Day for April 24th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I CANNOT PAY CHILD SUPPORT AS I HAVE BECOME DECEASED.
Kentucky man Jesse Kipf has been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined $500,000 after impersonating medical personnel and hacking into the death registry of Hawaii. Kipf plead guilty to this, and the reasoning, stated in the plea agreement said, “…in part, in order to avoid his outstanding child support obligations to his ex-wife.” Kipf has been charged with identity theft and computer fraud.
via NBC
Boner Candidate #2: ANOTHER RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER.
An unnamed West Jordan man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his rifle through his apartment floor, going to the apartment below and injuring his neighbor. When police arrived and questioned the man, he denied he had shot a gun. But with further questioning, the man said the only reason the gun had gone off was because his dog jumped on him, causing the gun to go off, as he was taking the rifle from the shelf. Also found in the man’s apartment as an assault rifle and marijuana. However, while being held without bail, the man has not been charged.
via All Sides
Boner Candidate #3: HE IS A COLLECTOR OF FINE EXPLOSIVES.
In Holladay, Utah, a neighborhood was evacuated after one of the homes in the neighborhood was found to have large and potentially devastating amounts of dynamite. “To say that he’s a collector of fine explosives would be an understatement,” said Captain Tony Barker of the Unified Fire Authority. The homeowner claimed he had inherited the dynamite as it had been in his family for years. Officials say there was a lot of dynamite that looked very old. The dynamite was to be denotated in the home, and officials evacuated anyone within the blast radius.
via KUTV