Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid

X96 welcomes Dirty Heads and Slighlty Stoopid August 15th at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre! Tickets on sale FRIDAY MARCH 8TH, 10AM at LIVENATION.COM!

 

Tune in all week long with Todd Nuke’em to win your tickets!

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads. Between the dates of 3/4-3/15 2024 during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value approx. $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
