Boner of the Day for April 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY. OKAY. HERE ARE THE RECORDS YOU WANTED. PLEASE DROP THE APPEAL.
The Utah State Records Committee has slammed the Utah County Sheriff’s office for inappropriately handling records pertaining to Tim Ballard and the Operation Underground Railroad. “I don’t want to assign blame or intent to Utah County. I am worried about the precedent that it might set for other governmental entities. It think it’s a pretty underhanded way to try and kill a news story… I would like to make sure that other governmental entities don’t try and use the same tactic in the future,” said Adam Herberts, a Fox 13 news reporter.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS THE COWBOY STATE MISSY. WE DO THINGS BY THE BOOK.
13-year-old Girl Scout, Emma McCarroll from Wyoming has been fined $400 for selling cookies in her grandparents’ driveway. The Girl Scout website states, “Girl Scouts should observe their council’s jurisdiction … when marketing and selling products in person or at a cookie booth. For cookie booth sales, all booth locations are designated and approved by the council. In addition, all council guidelines regarding booth set up and take down and staffing booths must be followed.” McCarroll said, “Sometimes I just think that government can be unreasonable. It wasn’t reasonable to be fined $400 for selling cookies in front on my grandparents’ property.” The officer that fined McCarroll and her mother asked them to move and said that as they were breaking down their setup, weren’t moving fast enough.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: I THOUGHT HE WANTED TO BE FRIENDS/THANK GOD FOR THAT MARKS AND SPENCER JACKET/YOU ARE NOT LUCKY YOU ARE DUMB
Moira Gallacher, a Scottish woman, survived an attack by a brown bear while vacationing in Romania. Gallacher and a friend, Charmian Widdowson, were in their car when a bear approached them. They took a picture of it, and it went away. They, however, didn’t like the picture so they circled back around to get another picture. “I thought he wanted to be friends. The bear came and wanted to get into the car, but he started getting into the car and bit my friend,” said Gallacher’s friend. “She was wearing a thick Marks & Spencer jacket and the poor bear got more jacket than arm.” Gallacher was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.
via People