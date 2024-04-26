Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 26th, 2024

Opening April 26, 2024

What I saw:

• “Boy Kills World” • Ultra-violent action thriller • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

When Boy’s family is murdered, a shaman trains Boy to become a killing machine.

Director: Moritz Mohr

Stars: Bill Skarsgard, Famke Janssen, Jessica Rothe

• “Unsung Hero” • Christian family music drama • theaters • 3 stars

The true story where faith stands against all odds.

Director(s): Richard L. Ramsey, Joel Smallbone

Stars: Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger

• “Challengers” • sexy tennis love triangle • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Tashi, a former up and coming tennis player gets injured during a match then becomes a coach. Tashi coaches her husband and after he continues a losing streak, he has to face the past.

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Stars: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

———

Next week:

• The Fall Guy

• Cuckoo

• Opus