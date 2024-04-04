Contests

Glass Animals

Posted on

X96 welcomes Glass Animals September 6th at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater! Tickets on sale 4/11 10:00AM at LIVENATION.COM!

And tune in all week long starting Monday 4/8 to win your tickets with Radio From Hell in the morning!

 

ATTENTION EARTH: Human Musical Group Sensations GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH is heading your way! Special guests: Kevin Abstract, Eyedress + Blondshell, on select dates. Tickets on sale Thursday April 11 at 10am.

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS HERE! PLEASE, WE HAVE TO GIVE SOME OF THIS STUFF AWAY.

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!


X96 will be giving away tickets to Glass Animals. Between the dates of 4/8-4/12 2024 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986, or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top